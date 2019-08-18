New York Post:

Roving, cop-hating mobs erupted in violence, taunts and gunfire in Brooklyn overnight into Sunday, leaving three officers with minor injuries.

At least some of the injuries were caused by “air mail,” objects thrown down at cops from rooftops, police at the scene in Bedford-Stuyvesant told The Post.

By early Sunday, 11 people had been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

The violence came after a series of water dousing attacks on NYPD officers throughout the city this summer.

“Straight up cowards!” one man in the crowd there shouted at cops at just after midnight. “You don’t know how to do anything you f–king coward!”One of the cops injured Saturday night had to be hoisted onto a gurney by medics, who rushed him from the sidewalk outside Marcy Houses at around 11:10 p.m.

At least six or seven gunshots rang out from a rooftop of the housing project shortly afterward, causing no injuries but sending scores of cops running toward the gunfire.

By 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, small roving bands of angry residents were still taunting police officers in the surrounding blocks.