NEW YORK POST:

An Arkansas police officer lost his job after video surfaced of him shooting a small dog on Friday night, his department confirmed.

Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals fired Keenan Wallace after Wallace, a K-9 handler, fired his gun at the little pooch, named Reeses, after responding to a call about an aggressive dog at an apartment complex in Conway, Fox 16 reported.

The footage, which was later posted to several social media platforms, shows the deputy speaking with a homeowner as two small dogs run around a yard. When Reeses starts barking, Wallace shoots the dog — who suddenly starts to yelp in pain.

“I was notified Friday of an incident involving Deputy Keenan Wallace. Deputy Wallace fired his service weapon that injured an animal while in close proximity to a citizen. I believe there were numerous opportunities to de-escalate the incident, “ reads a statement from Ryals on the sheriff’s Facebook page announcing Wallace’s termination.