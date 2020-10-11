New York Post:

A Manhattan man who head-butted an NYPD cop amid a string of recent arrests, including three for assaulting officers, was back on the streets Saturday, just days after landing behind bars for another brazen attack on law enforcement, The Post has learned.

Angel Rivera, 18, may be the latest poster child for junk justice in the Big Apple.

On Wednesday, Rivera was arrested for assaulting two cops during a late night melee outside the 79th Precinct in Brooklyn, police sources said.

Rivera allegedly hit several officers with a metal barrier and then punched the arresting officer in the face, causing one to be brought to Bellevue Hospital, police sources said. Charges ranged from criminal possession of a weapon, assault and resisting arrest. Rivera posted bail Saturday in that case, police sources said.

He was collared Sep. 18 for resisting arrest after allegedly blocking traffic — during a protest — by standing in the street along the southeast corner of LaGuardia Place and Washington Square South. Rivera allegedly head-butted one cop and kicked another as he was being taken to a prisoner police van, the sources said. Rivera was given a desk appearance ticket and released.

“It’s not like we’re not giving second chances, but there comes a point where enough is enough,” a senior law enforcement source said. “I mean, he head-butted a cop, and we’re still giving second chances.”

Snarked another law enforcement source: “I guess the administration thinks it’s OK to keep releasing him. At this point we’re just working on hope, there is no plan.”

