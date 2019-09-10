NY POST

An Arizona state trooper was arrested Tuesday and hit with a slew of sexual abuse charges after several women said he assaulted them during traffic stops in the state, reports said. The trooper, 43-year-old Tremaine Jackson, was put on desk duty after a woman accused him in June of sexually assaulting her during a traffic stop, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. While they were investigating the claim, police identified eight other women who had been victimized by Jackson, according to the report. All of the women were either stopped or cited by Jackson while he was on-duty as a state trooper, authorities said.

