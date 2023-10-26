Cooper Union barricades Jewish students inside library as pro-Palestinian protesters bang on doors

Jewish students at Cooper Union College have been locked inside the library for their own safety as a mob of anti Israeli protesters block the doors.



Where are the police?!!!

A handful of Cooper Union’s Jewish students barricaded inside the university’s library Wednesday when pro-Palestinian protesters blew past security and aggressively pounded on the building’s doors.A Jewish senior at the East Village institution recounted the terrifying moment she watched the demonstrators slam anti-Zionist posters against the window and shout “antisemitic rhetoric” just a few feet away.“When they started banging on the door, my heart started pounding. I was crying. I think if the doors weren’t locked — I don’t know what would have happened,” the student, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Post.“I don’t want to speculate what would’ve happened. It just makes me too nervous. I was absolutely terrified in that moment.”The demonstrators — who were carrying Palestinian flags and “Zionism Hands Off Our Universities” signs — had scheduled the 1 p.m. demonstration outside the 7 E. 7th St. building when they decided to move through the interior.

