THE HILL:

George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband and a frequent critic of President Trump, on Monday suggested that the president has at least two diagnosable personality disorders.

Conway, an attorney, shared an image of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and the pages for narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder on Twitter.

The manual describes the former as “a pervasive pattern of grandiosity (in fantasy or behavior), need for admiration, and lack of empathy” and the latter as “a pervasive pattern of disregard for and violation of the rights of others.”