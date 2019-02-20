WLWT:

The lawyers for the family of Nicholas Sandmann have filed a lawsuit against The Washington Post, seeking $250 million in both compensatory and punitive damages.

Sandmann, 16, is the Covington Catholic High School junior at the center of a controversy after his face was depicted across social media, along with Native American protester Nathan Phillips.

Attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry said it’s their first lawsuit on behalf of Sandmann’s family, and additional lawsuits will likely be filed.

The lawsuit claims that the Post “wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap on a school field trip to the January 18 March for Life in Washington, D.C.”

The lawsuit adds that the Post engaged in “a modern-day form of McCarthyism.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that the Post “ignored basic journalist standards.”