FINGER LAKES TIMES:

A Capitol rioter from Mercer County killed himself Friday.

Matt Perna, who was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to four counts related to the Capitol breach, died of a “broken heart,” his family said in his obituary.

The Mercer County Coroner’s office on Tuesday confirmed that Perna committed suicide at his residence. He was 37.

His family partly blamed the government and the prosecution of his case for his fate.

“His community, which he loved, his country and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life,” the obituary said.

“The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”

