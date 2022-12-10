A convicted sex offender was allowed to openly spew anti-Asian bigotry at a public City Council hearing this week without even the pols running the session stopping him or objecting.

Douglas Powell, an ex-con affiliated with the lefty advocacy group Vocal-NY, spouted his racist hate Thursday while saying he supports a proposed city law that would bar landlords from conducting criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

The Anti-Asian hate demonstrated here during a meeting at @NYCCouncil for the Fair Chance for Housing Act is repugnant, clearly racist, and has no place here.



Council members, the people of NYC are watching. It’s time to disavow this.



pic.twitter.com/T2sLc3eg5Q — Christopher Skelly (@Skelly4NYC) December 9, 2022

Powell spoke after two Asian women and two white women testified against the legislation, citing public safety concerns for other tenants and small landlords.

“This is not about felonies — it’s about race, it’s about black people,” Powell responded during the hearing conducted by the Council Committee on Civil Rights, deriding the previous speakers’ testimony against the bill as “garbage.

“Did you see the Asian people just been talking?” he said.

