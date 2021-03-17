Authorities apprehended a convicted rapist who illegally entered the US with a group of nearly 20 migrants earlier this week, Customs and Border Protection has revealed.

Aurelio Sandoval-Valdivia, a 54-year-old Mexican national with a felony rape conviction, was arrested late Monday evening by Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona as part of a group of 18 who had crossed the southern border.

CBP says Sandoval-Valdivia was processed according to department guidelines.

The convicted rapist also had on his record misdemeanor convictions for willful cruelty to a child and driving while intoxicated.

He was previously deported from the United States.

The agency did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for further comment.

The US is facing a spiraling crisis at the border, though the Biden administration has insisted that the matter is a “challenge” as opposed to a crisis.

The new administration’s efforts to undo former President Donald Trump’s border policies have unleashed a flood of Central American and Mexican illegal migrants at the US border, including thousands of unescorted children.

