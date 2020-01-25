NJ.com

Convicted terrorist Ahmad Khan Rahimi was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a Union County jury for attempting to kill five Linden police officers in a shootout after they identified him as the man wanted in bombings throughout New York and New Jersey. Rahimi, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan, is already serving multiple life terms for setting off a pressure cooker in Manhattan in September 2016 that injured dozens. He still faces federal charges for planting bombs around the same time in Elizabeth and a 5K race in Seaside Park. Superior Court Judge John Deitch noted that Rahimi had not shown “one iota of remorse” for his actions. “The defendant’s actions were shocking and carried out with a callous disregard for the value of human life,” Deitch said before he handed down Rahimi’s sentence. “His actions were completely abhorrent to civilized society.”

