NEW YORK POST:

A convicted killer and reputed gangbanger was released without bail following a gun bust in the Bronx — by a judge who critics claim owes her job to political connections, The Post has learned.

Shakeil Chandler, 32, served an eight-year prison term for manslaughter for a 2006 shooting in Queens before being paroled in 2014, records show.

On Oct. 4, the reputed Crips gang member was busted when cops responded to an electronic “ShotSpotter” report of gunfire and found a group of people — including a wounded victim — outside 1331 Beach Ave. in Soundview at about 1:50 a.m., law enforcement sources said.

The victim, a 32-year-old Connecticut man, wouldn’t cooperate with authorities, but Chandler allegedly was seen kicking a Taurus .357 Magnum revolver under a car, sources said.

Chandler was charged with three counts of weapon and firearm possession, with a criminal complaint alleging that the gun was “in his custody and control, on the ground near [his] foot.”