A convicted killer is now wanted for another murder after he was freed from prison by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s (D) Conviction Integrity Unit, which has the backing of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

In 2021, Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit got a judge to throw out the murder conviction against 32-year-old Jahmir Harris who served eight years in prison. Harris was convicted for the 2012 murder of 45-year-old Louis Porter whom he was accused of shooting in the head in front of his 5-year-old son in a Philadelphia parking lot just two days before Christmas

