Convicted January 6 rioter was turned in to FBI by his gay SON who he grilled while representing himself in court: Told offspring ‘I’m proud of you and I love you’

A Minnesota man who was found guilty of attacking two Capitol officers during the January 6 riots is attempting to justify his actions to the gay son who turned him in.

Recently found guilty on 11 counts related to the riot, 44-year-old Brian Mock allowed the The New York Times to sit in on the series of conversations.

Mock is currently awaiting sentencing, and his adult son AJ, 21, proved integral in his arrest. He was one of several who turned him into feds after the attack, and testified that his father told him he might not come home afterwards.

AJ was even grilled by his own father in court, after Mock decided to represent himself.

Despite his son’s betrayal that will see him jailed, Mock told AJ at the end of their court tussle that he was proud of him, and loves him.

Facebook posts penned by Mock after the attack indicated the same – with one one stating: ‘I went to the Capitol not knowing what to expect but said goodbye to my 4 children, not sure if I was going to come home. I was at peace with that knowledge.’

A federal judge eventually found Mock guilty of all charges he was faced with regarding the riot, including four counts of assault against lawmen. In exchanges documented by the Times, he tried to explain himself to the son he still respects.

