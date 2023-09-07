Convicted Illegal Alien Killer Escaped Prison by Scaling Wall

A convicted illegal alien murderer, who remains on the run, escaped a Chester County, Pennsylvania, prison by scaling a wall and climbing over a razor wire fence, new footage reveals.

On August 31, 34-year-old illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante of Brazil escaped from Chester County Prison less than three weeks after having been convicted of murdering 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her seven-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son in April 2021. Cavalcante received a sentence of life without parole.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Cavalcante showed up at Brandao’s home while she was outside with her daughter and son. The illegal alien stabbed Brandao multiple times in front of her two children after she threatened to tell local police that Cavalcante was wanted in Brazil for a murder he allegedly committed in November 2017.

