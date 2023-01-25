The 61-year-old felon arrested for the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan today rented his Jacksonville home from Bridegan’s ex-wife’s new husband.

Henry Tenon is in custody on charges of second degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for Bridegan’s killing on February 16. His arrest warrant is sealed so many of the details surrounding the case remain unclear.

Police however said at a press conference on Wednesday that he did not act alone, and that they continue to investigate.

Tenon rented his home from Mario Fernandez, the new husband of Bridegan’s ex-wife Shanna. The couple sold the house in October 2022 – eight months after the murder, and three months after Tenon was arrested for unrelated gun charges – for $174,000.

Neither Shanna nor Mario, who moved cross country from Florida to Washington state, have been arrested.

