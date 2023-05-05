A convicted felon is accused of stabbing an esthetician 15 times in the back and chest after stalking her on a hiking trail in Arizona.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal that Zion William Teasley, 22, was captured on surveillance footage following Lauren Heike, 29, for some time on April 28.

Her body was discovered in an area just off the Route 11 trail, with police believing that she was ‘chased through or over a barbed wire fence’.

Teasley was then caught on camera returning to the area where her body was discovered and climbing back over the fence.

A probable cause affidavit also revealed that the suspected killer had recently been fired from his job at a nearby sports store for being ‘aggressive’ to female employees and stealing.

READ MORE