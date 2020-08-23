CNBC:

The president will make the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday evening. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the 5:30 pm briefing will involve “a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China virus.”

Convalescent plasma use blood from Covid-19 patients that have recovered and built antibodies against the virus and infuses it into people with Covid-19 to prevent severe disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, which is conducting studies on the treatment.

Several top health officials including White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, have raised concerns about the data on the country’s largest blood plasma study. Their concerns that the data was too weak prompted the Food and Drug Administration to put a hold on granting emergency use for the blood treatment.

Clinical trials have not proven whether plasma can help patients battle the coronavirus. An emergency authorization doesn’t require the same amount of evidence as FDA approval. There are currently no FDA-approved drugs or vaccines against the coronavirus.

