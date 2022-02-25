THE TIMES OF ISRAEL:

The United States on Friday banned the entry of controversial Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, accusing him of corruption and of undermining democracy.

Under US sanctions laws against corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Kolomoisky, his wife and children would not be admitted into the United States.

The sanctions specifically related to Kolomoisky’s tenure as a regional governor in 2014 and 2015, with the State Department saying he was involved in “significant corruption” and used his “political influence and official power for his personal benefit.”

But Blinken voiced broader concerns about Kolomoisky, the former owner of the country’s largest private bank which was nationalized after he was accused of siphoning $5.5 billion.

“I also want to express concern about Kolomoisky’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future,” Blinken said in a statement.

READ MORE