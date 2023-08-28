Controversial teacher with Z-cup prosthetic breasts returns to the classroom at new school

The Canadian teacher who sparked controversy after photos showed her in class wearing Z-size prosthetic breasts last year has landed a new teaching gig — prompting the school to place additional security measures for safety. Parents of high schoolers at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario have been warned by the school’s principal there may be “protests” and “disruptions” over Kayla Lemieux’s hiring in a memo obtained by the Toronto Sun.

“We are writing to you today because we anticipate the school your child is attending this year, Nora Frances Henderson, may receive some level of public attention, and we want to communicate what this means for you, your children, and our school,” Principal Tom Fisher wrote in the memo.

READ MORE