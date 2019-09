NY DAILY NEWS

Boston held its controversial “Straight Pride” parade on Aug. 31, 2019, resulting in a clash between parade marcher and anti-parade protesters. Saturday’s event, organized by self-proclaimed heterosexual advocacy organization Super Happy Fun America, boasted signs labeled with phrases made popular by President Donald Trump, featured a speech from alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, and was attended by just as many counter-protesters calling for an end to hate.

