The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Marcia Fudge to be President Biden’s new secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by a vote of 66-34.

Fudge will leave her seat as a Democratic House member from Ohio to join the Biden administration. She will take over from Acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon, who was preceded by Trump appointee Ben Carson.

Fudge secured several GOP votes but nomination was not entirely uncontroversial. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., lambasted Fudge during a Senate floor speech on Wednesday.

“The confirmation of Cabinet secretaries is one of the most important constitutional functions that we have in the Senate,” Toomey said. He added that cabinet secretaries ust be able to “work productively with Congress” but said he is “concerned that Rep. Fudge’s past rhetoric makes clear that she lacks the temperament to cooperate with Congress… and cast doubt on whether she even wants to.”

Toomey said that Fudge in the past had a pattern of “attacking and disparaging the motives of Republicans with whom she has policy disagreements.” This included attacking “efforts to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court,” Toomey said. She said, according to Toomey, that Senate Republicans “had no decency, no honor, no integrity. She went on to say… ‘that we are a disgrace to the nation.'”

This is not Fudge’s only controversial behavior. In 2018, Marcia Fudge vouched for a man who is now accused of killing ex-wife (STORY HERE)

Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge sent a letter several years ago supporting a former state lawmaker and judge in Ohio who is now accused of killing his ex-wife, an incident that could play out in the contest over the next speaker of the House.

Fudge asked for leniency in sentencing for Lance Mason in a 2015 letter after Mason admitted to brutally beating his then-wife, Aisha Fraser. On Saturday, Mason was arrested in connection with Fraser’s death.

