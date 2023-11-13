Consumption of popular fruit may reduce dementia risk: study

This could be berry sweet news for strawberry lovers.University of Cincinnati researchers claim that eating strawberries every day could help reduce the risk of dementia for certain people of middle age. Their findings were published last month in the journal Nutrients.In the 12-week study, 30 overweight patients who had complained of mild cognitive impairment were asked to abstain from eating berries — except for a daily packet of supplement powder mixed with water and consumed with breakfast.

Half the participants, who were 50 to 65 years old, received a powder with the equivalent of one cup of whole strawberries (the standard serving size), while the other half got a placebo. The researchers tracked the participants’ long-term memory, mood, and metabolic health.

