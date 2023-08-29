Consumer Confidence Drops in August to Near Recession Level

The confidence of American households in the health of the U.S. economy unexpectedly declined in August, with optimism about the future dropping near to levels typically associated with the approach of a recession.

The index of U.S. consumer confidence fell to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in the prior month, the Conference Board said Tuesday. Economists had forecast a reading of 116.6, down slightly from the initial reading of 117.0 for July. The prior month’s figure was revised down 114.0.

“Consumer confidence fell in August 2023, erasing back-to-back increases in June and July,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “August’s disappointing headline number reflected dips in both the current conditions and expectations indexes.

