The Daily Beast:

Moments after billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was announced dead in what law enforcement sources described as an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell, conspiracy theories about his death erupted.

Epstein, 66, was being held on child sex-trafficking charges for his role in allegedly procuring underage girls for wealthy men. He had been on suicide watch in the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan after a previous suicide attempt last month, raising questions about how he could have managed to kill himself while imprisoned.

While some pointed to a history of negligence in New York City jails (though MCC is a federal facility), others were quick to claim various Epstein associates had done him in.