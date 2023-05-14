DAILYMAIL.COM

Biden addressed graduates at Howard University in D.C. Saturday

He praised graduate Kamala Harris and his Supreme Court pick

He invoked January 6 and took on Trump’s election overturn effort

President Joe Biden was slammed by critics after he denounced white supremacy as the ‘most dangerous terrorist threat’ to the United States during a graduation address on Saturday. He tied it to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol building during his speech to to Howard University students ‘Stand up against the poison. White supremacy … is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland,’ he said. ‘And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.’ Critics quickly took to social media to accuse him of using race for political ends. ‘The Democratic Party spent most of the 19th Century and much of the 20th using overt racism to win elections,’ wrote Jon Miltimore, a conservative commentator and editor of the Foundation for Economic Education. ‘They are doing again in the 21st century. The racism just looks a lot different than the 19th century version.’ The flames were fanned by the Republican National Committee’s Twitter account which shared the clip of Biden.

Read More