BREITBART:

President Joe Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill retiring Justice Stephen Breyer’s seat on the Supreme Court, but conservative groups are warning of Jackson’s “radical, left-wing activism.”

Jackson is currently a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and has held that position since June 2021.

“Maybe the only promise Joe Biden has kept is his pledge to nominate a liberal, activist judge to the Supreme Court. Ketanji Brown Jackson is exactly that: a radical, left-wing activist who would rubberstamp Biden’s disastrous agenda,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. “By picking Jackson, Biden put far-left special interests ahead of defending Americans’ rights and liberties. The Republican National Committee will make sure voters know just how radical Jackson is and remember at the ballot box in November.”

MORE AT BREITBART