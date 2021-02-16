Breitbart:

Opposition to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget is growing because of her record of supporting far left-wing policies as president of the Center for American Progress (CAP). That opposition is coming not only from conservative groups but also the energy sector, which is warning of damaging policies she could put in place that would harm domestic production of oil and gas.

“The policies supported by Tanden will undoubtedly damage America’s fiscal, economic, moral, and social well-being. We call on all Senators to reject Senate confirmation of this divisive nominee,” David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth said in a joint statement issued to the media. “Neera Tanden is an architect of Obamacare, cheerleader for the Green New Deal, and advocate for socialism in America.”

“Any Senator that cares about working with OMB to grow the economy – not destroy it – should vehemently oppose this nomination,” McIntosh said.

“The American oil and natural gas industry is one of the most thoroughly regulated industries in the United States and we recognize the importance of regulations that balance the essential value of oil and natural gas production with the global challenge of addressing climate change,” Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, said in a statement.

“There are real consequences from the White House Office of Management and Budget’s review of rules and regulations of American industries,” Bradbury said. “The White House Budget Director makes decisions about taxpayer funds based on the needs of American families and businesses — which now means providing support and relief from the historic and ongoing economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic — not favored political constituencies.”

“The director should also ensure that OMB reviews of federal climate change regulations properly calculate costs and benefits, and do not negatively impact families’ pocketbooks, American jobs or state budgets,” Bradbury said.

In his first week in office Biden announced his war on fossil fuels and blue-collar jobs by revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline in the name of fighting climate change.

