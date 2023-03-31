Thursday’s indictment of former President Donald Trump has set a precedent enabling Republican prosecutors to seek criminal charges against President Biden, conservative legal experts told The Post Friday.

“All bets are off. You can expect grand jury indictments of leftist politicians like Biden, [former House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer as surely as night follows day,” said Tom Fitton, president of the conservative legal group Judicial Watch.

“You can be sure that there are prosecutors across Florida and Texas right now who are looking for a state law hook into the Biden family,” he added. “And if they’re not, they’re not doing their jobs.”

Trump, 76, is the first former president to face criminal charges as he seeks a 2024 rematch against Biden. The sealed indictment reportedly stems from a novel document-falsification theory pushed by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg regarding Trump’s 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

