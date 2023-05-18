Conservatives have launched a boycott of Target after it was revealed that the retail giant is selling “tuck-friendly” bathing suits and chest binders for “transgender” children.

The items are part of a sizeable LGBTQ-themed selection of children’s apparel, books, and accessories aimed at gender-bending minors.

Items of children’s clothing sold by Target include a shirt that says “live laugh lesbian” and another that says “Queer Queer Queer Queer.”

Books being sold in the children’s section also include gender ideology materials.

“One book called ‘Bye Bye Binary’ centers on a ‘joyful baby’ who ‘refuses to conform to the gender binary and instead chooses toys, colors, and clothes that make them happy’ and is marketed as a ‘perfect tool to encourage children to love what they love and is also a great baby shower gift for all soon-to-be-parents,’” the Daily Wire reports. “Another volume entitled ‘The Pronoun Book’ exposes ‘readers both young and old’ to a ‘diverse cast of people and simple text that introduces their pronouns.’”

The shocking selection prompted swift backlash from conservative commentators who branded it far worse than Bud Light had done and called for a boycott.

