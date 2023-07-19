The Conservative Party has been accused of engaging in cancel culture after a councillor was suspended for expressing the Christian belief that “pride is a sin” on social media.

King Lawal, a Northamptonshire councillor, has claimed that the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) was behind the decision to suspend him from his role over a post on Twitter in which he criticised the radical LGBTQ+ Pride movement from a Christian perspective.

In a now-deleted post responding to images of Pride Parades, Lawal said: “When did Pride become a thing to celebrate. Because of Pride Satan fell as an arch Angel. Pride is not a virtue but a Sin. Those who have Pride should Repent of their sins and return to Jesus Christ. He can save you. #PrideMonth #Pride23 #PrideParade.”

The post also included an image with the Biblical verse Isaiah 3 verse 9, saying: “Whatever God calls ‘Sin’ is nothing to be Proud of.”

For this, the Northamptonshire Tory Party suspended him for 21 days, in a move that Lawal claims was done at the behest of CCHQ, a claim the party headquarters denies.

READ MORE