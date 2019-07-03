THE HILL:

The Supreme Court is settling into its new conservative majority, but rulings from the recently wrapped-up term show that right-leaning justices don’t see eye-to-eye on some of the highest-profile cases.

While the additions of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – both appointed by President Trump – have shifted the high court to the right, the newest members and Chief Justice John Roberts surprised court watchers by occasionally forging unlikely alliances with their liberal counterparts on the bench.

Roberts came through as the swing vote in the ruling against adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, while Gorsuch twice in the court’s final week joined the liberal bloc to strike down criminal statutes.

Kavanaugh similarly raised eyebrows earlier in the term when he ruled against Apple in an antitrust case that caused some of the country’s staunchest conservatives to question his loyalty to the president who appointed him.