Independent journalist Tayler Hansen was once again violently removed from a Beto O’Rourke rally, this time in Denton, Texas, after confronting the Democratic candidate on medicalized gender transitions for minors.

Hansen approached the Texas gubernatorial candidate while he was speaking onstage, and asked if O’Rourke “would disavow surgery for trans kids.”

I asked @BetoORourke if he would disavow trans surgery for minors and violence from his supporters—



His campaign staff kept it legal and disrupted my questions, a Beto Supporter on the other hand forcibly assaulted me multiple times.



I was then flashed by a trans Beto supporter pic.twitter.com/D3hBh9JPjq — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) November 7, 2022

The Democratic candidate refused to answer the question and then said to the audience, “This is part of the fear and the hatred that we are talking about right now.”

The crowd began to boo Hansen as he repeated the question. O’Rourke continued, “Here you have somebody who wants you to be scared of transgender Texans right now.”

Hansen then asked, “Beto, will you at least disavow the violence of your supporters?” as a man in a Beto t-shirt began manhandling the journalist away from the stage. Hansen told the man not to touch him multiple times but the man continued to shove the journalist away from the stage.

As O’Rourke continued with his remarks, a woman identified by Hansen as a Beto campaign staffer said to the journalist, “You asked your question.”

Hansen replied, “And he didn’t answer. Will you answer?”

“I don’t need to answer,” the staffer retorted.

Hansen asked the staffer why the candidate wouldnt not disavow trans surgeries for minors and if that is something “he believes in,” to which the staffer answered, “You got your opportunity to ask your question.”

