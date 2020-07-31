A videographer who was knifed in the back during protests in downtown Portland claims he was targeted because of his conservative activism.

Shocking video captured the moment Andrew Duncomb, 25, was stabbed while he was out filming footage of protests by Portland’s Mark O Hatfield federal courthouse early Saturday morning.

Duncomb, who is black and a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, told Oregon Live he had traveled to the city from Northern California because he wanted to offer a more complete view of the situation than what has been portrayed in the mainstream media.

