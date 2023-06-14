Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said that he would not support former president Donald Trump’s bid for a second term if he was found guilty of the charges leveled against him by the Department of Justice, telling CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday that he “won’t support a convicted felon for the White House.”

Buck, an outspoken member of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus, told Bash that “the allegations are very serious.”

“I think there were national security implications from having documents in an unsecure area,” he continued. “I think that the prosecutor really went into a lot of detail to explain to the American public why it was necessary to indict a former president.”

After Bash read a series of statements from GOP leaders condemning Trump’s indictment, Buck said that he and his colleagues had concerns over unequal enforcement of the law because the Justice Department had decided not to pursue charges against Hillary Clinton and others for their careless treatment of classified information.

“That doesn’t excuse this [Trump’s] conduct, but it certainly raises questions over equal treatment under the law, that’s my only concern here,” argued Buck. “I think this case will go forward and the results will speak for themselves, but we still need to explain to the American public why it is that there’s an apparent disparate impact.”

When Bash asked for Buck’s reaction to a Truth Social post from Trump calling Special Counsel Jack Smith a “Thug” and accusing him of planting evidence to indict him, Buck said it was “very unlikely” that the FBI mishandled evidence in the case. Then Bash inquired if Buck would “feel comfortable with Donald Trump as president again?”

