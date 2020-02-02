Washington Times:

Jon Caldara accuses Post of firing him for insisting ‘there are only two sexes’

A right-tilting Denver Post columnist fired over what he said was his insistence that “there are only two sexes” has a new gig working for a newspaper owned by conservative Colorado billionaire Philip Anschutz.

Independent Institute President Jon Caldara, whose Denver Post column was canceled two weeks ago, was hired to write a weekly column starting Feb. 9 for the Anschutz-owned Colorado Springs Gazette, which will also appear in its political news journal, Colorado Politics.

“Thrilled to be with a growing, not shrinking, paper covering politics in Colorado for as long as they’ll have me,” Mr. Caldara said in an email blast.