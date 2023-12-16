Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor has given Ireland’s anti-migrant voters a voice

DUBLIN — President McGregor?

Don’t rule it out.

For the past few months, MMA fighter Conor McGregor has emerged as the lone voice of Ireland’s silent majority.

Speaking out on everything from lockdowns to immigration, “The Notorious” has stepped out of the octagon and entered the political arena, throwing punches every which way.

“Ireland, we are at war,” he tweeted, following the sentencing for the savage murder of an Irish woman by a Slovakian migrant.

A few days later, the stabbing of three children by a naturalized Irish citizen from Algeria triggered some of the worst rioting Ireland’s recent history.

Some sought to blame McGregor for stirring discontent.

The truth?

Years of neglect and dismissal of people’s legitimate concerns about migration blew up, with McGregor serving as a useful scapegoat.

Since then, calls to investigate the athlete for “incitement” have been numerous, and Ireland’s police reportedly opened a probe.

McGregor’s response to the rioting?

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today.”

“There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

He condemned the looting as “despicable.”

