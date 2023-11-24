Conor McGregor: We Are Not Losing Any More Women & Children to Twisted People Who Should Not Be in Ireland

UFC legend Conor McGregor has called for Ireland to rally together and ensure the stabbing of three young children and two other adults on Thursday is never repeated.

A five-year-old girl remains in critical condition at a Dublin hospital and a teacher’s aide is in serious condition after the mass stabbing, as Breitbart New reported.

A six-year-old girl continues to receive treatment for less serious injuries and another child was discharged overnight. The alleged assailant, who was tackled by witnesses, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

He is yet to be publicly identified and police have not have not yet ruled out any motive, including whether it could be terror-related.

Social media reports indicated the man was Algerian, but that has not been confirmed by the Gardai, as the Irish police are known.

McGregor took to social media outlet X – formerly known as Twitter – to voice his anger at the stabbing, telling his followers “we are not losing any more of our woman and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place.”

