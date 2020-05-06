NUTRITION INSIGHT.COM

A correlation has been found between low selenium levels and COVID-19 death rates in China. This was revealed in a population-based, retrospective analysis published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, which details how meager levels of the antioxidant in regions of China line up with worse COVID-19 outcomes. This comes as immunity continues to be a topic of great focus within industry, with players reporting boosts to sales. “We have recorded an increased demand for selenium products. It is a trace element that supports the maintenance of the immune system, as documented in an approved European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) health claim. A strong immune system can help to reduce the duration of infectious diseases,” Dr. Sonja John, Product and Area Sales Manager Business Unit Food and Animal Nutrition at Dr. Paul Lohmann, tells NutritionInsight. Study author Dr. Margaret Rayman, Professor of Nutrition Medicine at the University of Surrey, UK, also tells NutritionInsight that as selenoproteins, selenium is an antioxidant that can reduce the oxidative stress produced by a viral infection. “It also acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and is crucial for a satisfactory immune response.”

