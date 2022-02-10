NY Post

Students at a Connecticut middle school were reportedly instructed to use “pizza as a metaphor for sex” and asked to cite their favorite toppings — including cheese for “kissing” and olives for “giving oral.” The eighth-graders at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Enfield received the “Pizza and Consent” assignment, which compared ordering a pizza to receiving consent, Fox News reported. “We can use pizza as a metaphor for sex,” the assignment said, according to Parents Defending Education. “When you order pizza with your friends, everyone checks in about each other’s preferences, right? Some people might be vegan, some might be gluten-free. Others might love pineapple, while others prefer pepperoni,” it said. “Some might not like pizza at all. If you’re a vegetarian, your friend is a meat lover, sharing a pizza is going to bring up a lot of issues. You don’t know who you can share a pizza with unless you ask!” it continued. “The same goes with sex! You have to check in with your partner(s) and ask for their preferences. Your partner(s) might be comfortable with one sexual activity, but not another,” the instructions stated. “So start a conversation! It’s the only way sex (and pizza) can be comfortable and enjoyable for everyone,” it insisted. The bizarre assignment then continued on another page, under the headline “Personal Pizza.” “Now that you know this metaphor for sex, let’s explore your preferences! Draw and color your favorite type of pizza. What’s your favorite style of pizza? Your favorite toppings? What are your pizza no-nos?” it read. “Now mirror these preferences in relation to sex! Here are some examples: Likes: Cheese = Kissing Dislikes: Olives = Giving Oral,” the students were told.

