In a new video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday, the Assistant Principle of Cos Cob Elementary School in Connecticut was captured boasting about how he doesn’t hire Catholic teachers, and how the teachers at the school sneak liberal ways of thinking into their teaching methods.

“You’re teaching them how to think. That’s it. It doesn’t matter what they think about. If they think about it in a logical, progressive way, that becomes their habit,” Jeremy Boland was captured saying in an undercover conversation with a Project Veritas Journalist.

“So, you kind of like, gear them to think in a more liberal way?” the Project Veritas journalist asked.

Boland replied with a yes, before later adding, “believe it or not, the open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention their politics.”

“It’s subtly. They’ll never say, ‘oh, this is a liberal or a Democratic way of doing this.’ They’ll just make that the norm. And this is how we handle things, it’s subtle,” he added.

“And that’s how you get away with it?” the journalist asked.

“That’s how you get away with it,” Boland conformed.

The journalist continued on to question how Boland and the school could do this without the parents finding out.

“They can find out, so long as you never mention the politics of it,” Boland replied.

