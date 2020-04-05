Euro Times:

Two new studies suggest that COVID-19 infections can cause conjunctivitis and that the initial infection may take an ocular route.

The first study, published in The Journal of Medical Virology, was a prospective interventional case series study involving 30 confirmed novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) patients selected at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University from 26 January 2020 to 9 February 2020.

The second study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, indicated that conjunctivitis may be an uncommon effect of viral infection. It involved a comprehensive review of symptoms, clinical findings and comorbidities in 10,99 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 from 52 hospitals in 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in mainland China through to January 29, 2020.

