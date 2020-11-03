Revolt.tv:

“They will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families,” Waters said.

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is expressing her disappointment with any Black Trump supporters. Waters appeared on the SiriusXM’s radio show “The Joe Madison Show” and shared her thoughts on why voting for Trump in the upcoming presidential election is a disservice to the Black community.

“I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know what’s on their minds, but if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again. And this country would go backwards,” she said on the radio show earlier this week.

“The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog whistling to the right wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they’re coming alive,” she added. “They’re emboldened because they’ve got a leader who wants them to do it. What did he say to the proud boys? Stand back and stand ready? Ready for what—confrontation? Give me a break, Joe. I thank you. I know you’re on it, doing everything that you can. We’ve got to shout it from the rooftops—vote, vote, vote.”

The radio host brought up an article that the Black men’s vote in Florida and other states could tip the election for Joe Biden, yet he says that it’s clear they are being encouraged to vote for Trump. “They will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families and to their communities and to their mothers and their grandmothers,” Waters responded. “Because this man is about doing away with social security as we know it. And their grandmothers who are sitting there waiting on those social security checks every month or they couldn’t eat.”

Recently, rappers like Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Waka Flocka and Ice Cube have expressed interest in voting for the politician in the upcoming election. The California Democrat wants Black men to know that if they are influenced in any way to vote for the Republican candidate, that she finds it “shameful” and unforgivable.

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for Black people, and Black women in particular, he has talked about us so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad,” she shared. “He has no respect for us. He’s not doing anything for us. And for those young Black men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terribly mistaken. Any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities. It is absolutely unconscionable. It is shameful.”

