Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) alleged Monday the FBI fears an informant accusing President Joe Biden of a criminal bribery scheme “will be killed.”

In a social media post Luna, who serves on the House Oversight Committee, said she learned of this alleged threat in a recent meeting.

“Just left meeting for House Oversight. The FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family,” she tweeted.

Luna later told Fox News that the FBI’s concerns were “alarming and scary.”

As Breitbart News reported, the informant alleging a $5 million bribery scheme involving the president is reportedly a ‘highly credible’ FBI source with a history dating back to the Obama administration era.”

