Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush will attend a fundraiser on Saturday thrown by a Jew-hating activist who once tweeted she wants to “set Israel on fire with my own hands & watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it.”

Bush has spent years cultivating a relationship with pro-Palestinian activist Neveen Ayesh.

According to Canary Mission, a watchdog group which tracks anti-Israel and antisemitic activity online, Bush’s relationship with Ayesh stems back to 2017. Bush has publicly condemned attacks on the Jewish community.

In February, Ayesh defended the terrorist organization Hamas and compared the group’s attacks on Israeli civilians to Ukraine’s war against “their oppressors” in Russia. She tweeted, “(people) somehow have an issue with Palestinians doing the same.” The activist even expressed interest in joining Hamas, which has killed Israelis and Americans and other nationals. She’s also supported the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

“I should join al-Qassam,” Ayesh tweeted in August 2014, alongside a photo of armed Hamas militants. “Be the first female to join their group lololol #IdLoveToThough.”

Ayesh has a long history of Jew-hating comments, many of which have been scrubbed from her social media pages. Ayesh tweeted in August 2011 that “being a Jew” is a crime “worthy of the rope” and several days later wrote, “Jews #WorstThingInTheWorld.”

