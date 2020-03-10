NY POST

Two Republican congressmen say they were exposed to coronavirus — before having close contact with President Trump, including a handshake and a ride aboard Air Force One. Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, who shook Trump’s hand Friday at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, tweeted he was pictured at a conservative conference with a man who later tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) announced that he also was exposed at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which ended Feb. 29. Gaetz flew with Trump aboard Air Force One on Monday afternoon before revealing he interacted with the glad-handing CPAC guest.

