Just the News:

“No one should go to Washington as a career. Go there to serve the people.”

Citing “constitutional violations by key states,” in last month’s presidential election, Republican Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn earlier this week told a Turning Point USA conference that he plans to contest the results of the election when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to count Electoral College votes.

“For way too long, the Republican party has just been the party of ‘no,’ and has always conceded things,” Cawthorn told a cheering audience.

Not doing this to help my career in Washington, in fact this will most likely harm it. But no one should go to Washington as a career. Go there to serve the people. And on behalf of the people I am contesting this election based on constitutional violations by key states. pic.twitter.com/puDmUZAbaw — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) December 22, 2020

Cawthorn, who represents the district of western North Carolina that was formerly represented by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, will become the youngest member of Congress next month. He joins a growing group of House lawmakers who have publicly declared their intent to contest the election at the Jan. 6 meeting. Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ted Budd of North Carolina have said they will challenge the Electoral College votes, as has Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene.

No Republican member of the Senate has declared publicly that they will support the effort to contest the vote count. At least one member of the House and one member of the Senate must support the initiative in order for it to proceed on the 6th.

