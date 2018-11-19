DAILYWIRE

On Sunday, Congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” During the segment, Crenshaw and two other newly-elected representatives were asked about civility by host Jake Tapper. “A lot of people [are] talking about civility,” Tapper said. “But things here in Washington and the nation really seem nastier than ever, and I’m wondering if you think your class will try to usher in an era of cooperation, bipartisanship, and civility? Congresswoman-elect Deb Haaland (D-NM) was the first to answer, and she said: Well, first of all, I feel like some people’s definition of “attacked” is different than ours and what we’ve seen this week. We have all worked together extremely hard. … I feel like we’ve all been very cooperative and actually quite civil to each other. Tapper then turned to Crenshaw, who said: I echo that sentiment of what [does] it really mean to be “attacked”? And, you know, my whole message last week was, was I really attacked? Was I really offended? That doesn’t mean that what was said wasn’t highly insulting and should be addressed, but I don’t need to feel attacked. And I think that was the message we [were] trying to send. And the other message we’re trying to send also is just, don’t insult people, you know? We can attack each other’s ideas, but not each other as people. That should be the goal moving forward.

