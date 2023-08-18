Congressional Ukraine Caucus Cochair: Not Sure Ukraine ‘Winnable Anymore’

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), the Congressional Ukraine Caucus cochair, said during a town hall on Tuesday he is not sure the Ukrainian war against Russia is “winnable.” Harris spoke at a town hall in Abingdon, Maryland, in front of a PowerPoint presentation on the national debt, saying that it is time to wind down America’s aid to Ukraine.

“Is this more a stalemate? Should we be realistic about it? I think we probably should,” Harris remarked. He also said that Ukrainian’s counteroffensive against Russia, which was hyped by many pro-Ukrainian establishment media outlets, has not succeeded. “I’ll be blunt, it’s failed,” he said. Harris said that Ukraine’s prospects for victory against Russia also remain grim. He admitted, “I’m not sure it’s winnable anymore.”

