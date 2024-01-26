Congressional leaders warned of ‘imminent danger’ from Biden border ‘invasion’ by former FBI, DHS senior officials

🚨 The FBI’s staff knows what’s coming.

Former officials at the FBI and DHS have sent a letter to the Biden administration warning them of the threats that are coming from the invasion of the southern border.The letter, signed by ten retired executive intelligence officials, is addressed to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other congressional leadership, states that the “country has been invaded” as a result of failed policy on the southern border.”Subject: The United States is Facing a New and Imminent Danger,” the letter began.”The threat we call out today is new and unfamiliar. In its modern history the US has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and, yet, one is unfolding now,” the officials wrote. “Military-age men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States, are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands – not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane but rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected with ready access granted.”Illegal immigration has reached record numbers under the Biden administration, and there has been an increase in the numbers of illegal immigrants from adversarial nations to the US such as China and the vetting process under President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security on these migrants has been significantly reduced.

